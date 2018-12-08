SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday was the third annual teddy bear toss at the Springfield Thunderbirds game.
The Thunderbirds take part in this tradition each year to get community kids in on some fun.
Fans throw new or gently used teddy bears onto the ice after the first goal of the game. Tonight's was made by Jake Horton.
In the spirit of the holidays, the teddy bears are later given to local charities.
It's a tradition that AHL teams across the country take part in.
