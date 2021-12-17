SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Thunderbirds honored the Gandara Center's frontline staff during their home game against the Hershey Bears Friday night.
The vice president of development and community relations for the Gandara Center, Jade Rivera-McFarlin told Western Mass News the gesture was just what they needed as they continue to work in the midst of the pandemic.
"It was exciting and it was a great way for our staff to be able to come out and celebrate," said Rivera-McFarlin.
The Gandara Center, located in Springfield, offers bilingual services for mental health, substance use, education and preventative services to underserved populations.
The Thunderbirds ended up losing the Friday night faceoff against the Bears, with a final score 2-0.
