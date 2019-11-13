SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A special crowd filled the stands at the Springfield Thunderbirds game Wednesday morning.
Today, the team hosted their third annual 'T-Birds 101 School Day Game.'
Thousands of Springfield-area school students got to enjoy a hockey-themed field trip, but there was a learning aspect to the event as well.
All students were given a Thunderbirds workbook, complete with educational info and activities in subjects like math and science.
Students at Brookings Elementary School were also invited to sing the national anthem.
"Oh my goodness, they are so wonderful to watch. The kids just glowed and they were like vibrant with so much energy. It was so wonderful to see. I'm so proud of them," said Erin Nolin with Brookings Elementary School.
The Thunderbirds beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-to-1.
