SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After back-to-back wins to open the season last weekend, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back in action tonight. It will mark the team's third straight home game to start the season.
Springfield's home opener was a sellout last weekend as fans welcomed the return of hockey after there was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thunderbirds President Nate Costa told Western Mass News the team is happy to get its relationship off on the right foot with their new parent club.
"Kicking off a relationship with the St. Louis Blues, we're optimistic. They sent us some really great talent. There's some good guys on the team, Tommy Cross coming back. It's off to a great start. It's very, very early, but you can't ask for a much better start than that," Costa explained.
Friday also marks the team's first ‘Deuces Wild’ Friday. There will be 2-dollar sodas, hot dogs, and beers for sale.
The Thunderbirds will play their first road game Saturday when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders.
