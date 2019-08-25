SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kids broke out the hockey sticks for the 2nd Annual Thunderbirds Street Hockey Tournament.
Bruce Landon Way in Springfield was closed Sunday morning.
12-year-olds in teams of roughly six from around western Mass traded their skates for tennis shoes.
Some of the players making a special appearance on Sunday including the team's captain.
