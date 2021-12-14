The Springfield Thunderbirds have set a new franchise record during Saturday's fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds have set a new franchise record during Saturday's fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The Thunderbirds collected 5,168 stuffed animals during the event, which was held Saturday at the MassMutual Center.

This year's collection broke the previous record of 4,887 stuffed animals collected during the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss.

"It is impossible to put into words how impactful these donations will be for so many children in Western Mass. Bringing a smile to a child's face is what the holiday season is all about, and we hope that this event only gets bigger and more meaningful with each passing year," said Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa in a statement.

On Wednesday, Boomer and other staff members will hop on the team bus and drop off the stuffed animals at charitable locations throughout the Pioneer Valley.

