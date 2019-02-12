SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday's snowy weather has prompted the Springfield Thunderbirds to postpone their two community events.
The team announced that those events include the Thunderbirds Celebrity Bartending at Plan B Burger Bar and the T-Birds Race Series at Pioneer Valley Indoor Karting in West Hatfield.
It has not been announced as to when those events will take place.
