SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s big news for hockey fans as the AHL announces its plans for the 2021-2022 season and yes, the Springfield Thunderbirds will be returning to the ice.
After hanging up their skates more than a year ago due to the pandemic, the Thunderbirds are getting ready to return to the ice.
“It’s gonna be our fifth anniversary season,” said Thunderbirds President Nate Costa.
Costa told Western Mass News that the players are ready to return to the game they love.
“It’s been a challenging year for everybody, but it’s exciting to have a light at the end of the tunnel,” Costa added.
The Thunderbirds are eyeing October 16 as their start date and with Governor Charlie Baker announcing this week that the state will be fully opened by August 1, Costa said the team hopes to welcome fans back at full capacity in October.
“To have the community support, to have our season ticket support is huge, and we're not going to miss a beat next year, which is great,” Costa explained.
He said season ticket packages are ready and on sale now and as far as the team being rusty after so much time off the ice, Costa said they’ve luckily still been able to get in some practice during this off-season.
“Some of the guys that will be here next year have been playing this year in Utica. They split their time with Vancouver out there, so it was good for them to get on the ice and keep playing,” Costa noted.
We wanted to know how you at home felt about the Thunderbirds returning to the ice and being allowed back in the stands in person.
“As long as everybody's always wearing their masks and trying to keep their distance, I don’t see the problem with it, but the main thing is pretty much getting vaccinated,” said Gaspar Marazo of Chicopee.
Marazo said once he gets his vaccine, he’ll be ready to watch live sports again and while he prefers to watch football and baseball from home, nothing compares to the energy of watching a hockey game live from the arena.
“Those sports you kind of enjoy more watching in-person…We don’t have an NHL team around here, just Boston if anything,” Marazo added.
The Thunderbirds expect to release more updates in the coming months.
