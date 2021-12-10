SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds take the ice Friday at the MassMutual Center after the American Hockey League postponed three road games last week because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Thunderbirds are currently at the top of the Atlantic Division and sit third overall in league standings. This season, the season is also seeing success with ticket sales, merchandise, and food sales all up.
Thunderbirds President Nate Costa told Western Mass News that they’re excited and looking forward to a weekend on their home ice.
“This is a big weekend for us. We’re doing our Teddy Bear Toss tomorrow night, big game tonight against Toronto. It’s good to see people are coming back out, feels a bit normal,” Costa explained.
The AHL postponed three of the Thunderbirds road games last week because of COVID-19 protocols that impacted five organizations. Costa said he couldn’t give many details into what caused the postponements, but he said this weekend’s games for his team will not be impacted.
In the team’s last home game Thanksgiving weekend, approximately 5,000 fans came out to cheer on the Thunderbirds.
