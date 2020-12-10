SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Thunderbirds fans are missing out on the annual Teddy Bear Toss this year, but they can still take part in a new way.
This year, instead of tossing thousands of bears onto the ice at MassMutual Center, teddy bears can be 'tossed' to Thunderbirds staff during a drive-thru event scheduled for Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Bruce Landon Way in downtown Springfield.
The stuffed bears and animals that are donated will be sanitized and donated to local charities in time for the holiday season.
The Thunderbirds explained that previous recipients of Teddy Bear Toss donations include the Ronald McDonald House, Baystate Children's Hospital, and Square One.
If you are unable to stop by with a physical donation, the team explained that every $5 increment that is donated online will allow the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation to purchase additional bears.
For more information or to make a financial donation to help purchase bears, CLICK HERE.
