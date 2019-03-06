SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds will host their third annual 'Pink in the Rink' night this Saturday.
The special event honors local breast cancer survivors and helps to raise awareness of the disease.
The MassMutual Center is already looking pretty in pink for Saturday's 'Pink in the Rink' game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
All the hard work is for a special night that will honor brave women and men who have been affected by breast cancer.
"So that night, we'll have survivors on the ice to be recognized for their fight and the battle and use our platform that's for something good," said Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.
Costa told Western Mass News that this event is held around the American Hockey League and teams donate to national organizations.
Here in Springfield, they decided to partner with a local organization, Rays of Hope.
"Also, this is an opportunity for Rays of Hope to put a spotlight on breast cancer during a time of year where it's not highlighted," Costa explained.
Special jerseys will be worn Saturday night. These jerseys will taken off of the player's backs and be auctioned off at the end of the night.
All of the money that will be raised on Saturday's game will go towards Rays of Hope. The team told us over the last two years, they have raised $40,000 and this year, they are hoping to raise even more.
The last two 'Pink in the Rink' games have been a sell out.
Not only is this game a fan favorite, but the team calls this their signature night for more than one reason.
"A lot of people are touched by breast cancer. I know our coach, Geordie Kinnear, lost his mother to breast cancer and a couple of our players have been effected. At the end of the day, it's good to bring awareness," Costa noted.
For more information and tickets to Saturday's 'Pink in the Rink' game, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.