SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Thunderbirds are hosting a fundraiser in honor of late Chicopee Comprehensive High School student-athlete Brianne Boisselle.
According to team officials, proceeds from the Thunderbirds season-opening game against the Hartford Wolfpack on Oct. 16 will go towards a scholarship established in her honor and a scoreboard to the Chicopee Comprehensive High School softball team Boisselle played for.
Information on purchasing Springfield Thunderbirds tickets could be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.