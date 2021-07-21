SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We now know who the Springfield Thunderbirds will face when they return to the ice for their first regular season game since 2019.

The team announced Wednesday that the Hartford Wolf Pack will travel up I-91 for the Thunderbirds opening night on Saturday, October 16 at the MassMutual Center.

Single game tickets will be on-sale at a later date.

The Thunderbirds will host 38 regular season home games this season.  The full 2021-2022 AHL schedule is expected to be released on Friday.

