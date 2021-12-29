SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- If you have tickets to Wednesday night's Thunderbirds game, you're going to need a raincheck.
The game has been postponed.
Early Wednesday morning, the American Hockey League announced that due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica comets, the game will not go on as scheduled.
A make-up day has not been determined.
