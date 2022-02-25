SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Losing to their division rival the Hartford Wolfpack Friday 3-1, the Springfield Thunderbirds broke their winning streak.
“It's the first time in my time with the thunderbirds that we're in first place right now, our team is playing awesome. the quality of play is really good. So if people haven't checked us out yet this year, come on out and check us out, it's going to be a good stretch run and hopefully we make a nice playoff run,” said Nat Costa of the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Costa said the T-Birds have a big weekend ahead of them. With military appreciation night tomorrow night and next Saturday is their pink in rink with Rays of Hope!
