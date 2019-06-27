WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday marks 19 years since Molly Bish vanished from her lifeguard post in Warren.
State Police detectives in Worcester County are hoping the strides made in DNA testing will lead them to Bish's killer.
Right now, investigators are performing new testing on items from the two crime scenes in this case.
Bish was just 16 years old when she vanished from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond on June 27, 2000.
Investigators are testing dna from that scene and the scene a few miles away on Whiskey Hill where Bish's remains were found years later.
Testing on evidence and several persons of interest has been done in the past, but they haven't been able to come up with a solid DNA profile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.