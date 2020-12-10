SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday at sundown, the eight day festival of lights - better known as Hanukkah - officially begins.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting celebratory plans, the Jewish community in western Massachusetts has found a way to safely celebrate.
“Traditionally, the area behind me, for first light, is filled with hundreds of folks and we’re serving latkes and having a great time and there’s live music,” said Seth Stutman with the Springfield Jewish Community Center.
Unfortunately, in 2020, the traditional celebration of Hanukkah will look different than in years past at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.
“Like everybody, we’ve had to adapt,” Stutman noted.
While their celebrations this year will look different, the JCC told Western Mass News the same spirit and light of Hanukkah will exist.
“Hanukkah is all about bringing the community together and this year, that’s difficult. I’m sure neighboring churches and synagogues and temples and places of worship are dealing with it in different ways, but at the end of the day, it’s about community…Despite the fact that Hanukkah isn’t happening in the traditional way than it might at the JCC, there’s lots of opportunities for people to join us and have virtual fun,” Stutman explained.
The first opportunity is Thursday with the traditional first lighting of the menorah and beyond the virtual lighting ceremonies for each of the eight nights, there will also be other virtual activities you can participate in.
“We’re doing eight nights of Hanukkah as a fitness challenge. People can go on our website to find an exercise of the day. If you complete it, you’ll win a prize…On Saturday, we will be having a virtual concert people can RSVP to and you can live stream,” Stutman noted.
The Springfield JCC believes that these opportunities to gather virtually will help the light of the festival to carry on.
“2020 has been a pretty rough year all around. As it’s coming to an end and as Hanukkah is beginning, it reaffirms the need for community and for bringing people together,” Stutman said.
