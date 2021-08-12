SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News tracked storm damage throughout Thursday evening. A lot of the damage we saw included downed trees landing on cars and houses and blocking roads.
Everett Street in Springfield was blocked off for hours. A massive tree came down on the road. We got a call from a concerned resident who told us some elderly people live on that street and they wanted to make sure the road is opened as soon as possible. Luckily, crews have just finished cleaning up that downed tree and the road is back open.
Over in Chicopee on Western Drive, a viewer sent us this video, a bunch of trees came down in a backyard. The video showed the front of the house with yet another large tree down and a few in the background as the road goes on.
a similar scene was present in Longmeadow, where a massive tree just missed a house and car. The homeowner told Western Mass News she heard a loud boom followed by the sound of tree limbs snapping.
Earlier tonight there were over 19,000 Eversource customers without power here in western Mass.
That number is down to about 7,000 still without power.
The power was out earlier Thursday evening at the Holyoke Mall, which forced an early closure. Power is back on now and the mall will open as normal tomorrow.
