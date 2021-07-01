CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Thursday's storm caused a tremendous amount of flooding in western Mass.
The storm barreled through western Mass. causing a whole lot of mess. From trash cans knocked over to cars slowly making their way through the streets, residents told western Mass News it's a major change-up in weather from the past few days. One woman said out of the 21 years she's been living here, she's never seen anything like this.
"it is crazy, it came down so fast and it built up so fast, this is actually the worst it's ever been," said Chicopee resident Tanya Hayward.
But after an extremely hot week, some are embracing the cooler weather. shoes off and soaking it all up.
"it's kind of very surprising and shocking how it's very hot to cold," said Chicopee resident Elizabeth Kolesnik.
It feels good to be cooled down. As you can see I put my sweatshirt on, I got to shut the air off in the house," Hayward said.
We reached out to Chicopee Police who advise residents to make sure you are driving slowly on the roads and to remain off of these roads if possible.
They told us the Willimansett area was one of the worst streets they dealt with on Thursday.
