(WGGB/WSHM) -- You may think you only need to worry about ticks during the spring and summer months.
However, experts report that is not the case.
As the seasons change and temperatures cool, people tend to let their guard down in regards to ticks, but entomologist Bob Russell from American Pest Solutions told Western Mass News that ticks are virtually a year-round concern.
"Once you see the leaf litter frozen solid in ice, that's the time where you feel like you can be safe from ticks at that point,” Russell explained.
Ticks actually thrive in 40 to 50 degree temperatures. They become dormant in the winter, but that's not the same as hibernation.
Ticks simply slow down. Milder winters and rising temperatures have been linked to a rise in recent tick populations, but not in the way you might think.
“It's really more relevant to something that people don't pay attention to and that's the rodent population,” Russell explained.
Warmer winters mean an increase in ground rodents like chipmunks, which leads to more dispersion of these ticks in the spring. It also means an increase in the types of diseases ticks carry and spread
"We're seeing more diseases now like Powassan and anaplasmosis, along with Lyme disease,” Russell noted.
Russell warned to keep in the center of trails and away from trees and vegetation where ticks may be waiting to latch onto a host.
Ticks can't jump or fly, which is why areas such as transitional zones or wood piles pose a larger threat. Ticks wait along the edges with their arms out in search of their next blood meal.
Keeping a well-manicured lawn will limit, but not eliminate, ticks.
You can protect yourself while outdoors by covering exposed skin, spraying permethrin on clothing, and wearing light-colored clothes to help you spot ticks before they latch.
