BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Bruins are looking to get one step closer to winning their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals.
The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. at TD Garden and many Bruins fans are decked out in the gear ready to go.
It's game four of the seven game series. The Bruins are leading the Capitals 2-1 in the series and are looking for another victory in Boston tonight. Each game so far has been sent into overtime. Game 3 on Wednesday went into double OT with the Bruins snatching their first lead of the series with a 3-2 win.
Many Bruins fans told us Friday with the pandemic stopping them from coming to the Garden for quite some time, coming to see game four in-person tonight means everything.
“It looks great. I see people wandering the streets now, with masks on still. Hopefully, that changes by next weekend as it's supposed to be. I'm just very excited to be here and support my one and only team,” said Joseph Scali.
Ticket sales to Friday’s game are no joke either. Prices are ranging, through Ticketmaster, from around $376 to up to almost $700 just to catch the game four. Another fan we spoke with said every single penny spent is well worth it.
"I've been lucky enough to see some great games, Stanley Cup final games, series clinching games, but this rivalry has been great so far, so I think it's going to be a great game,” said Samantha Aylward.
Many fans are predicting that tonight’s game will go to overtime or even double overtime, once again based on their track record so far, and how physical this first round between these two teams has been.
