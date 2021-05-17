Basketball Hall of Fame generic 070220

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WGGB) -- One day after wrapping up the induction its class of 2020, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has put tickets on-sale for the enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2021.

The hall announcing that the ceremony, scheduled for September 11, will return to Springfield.

The class of 2020 was inducted at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Unlike past years in Springfield, the ceremony will take place at the MassMutual Center.  It had previously been held at Symphony Hall.

