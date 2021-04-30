Machine Gun Kelly Big E concert 042621

Image provided by The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA(WGGB/WSHM)--  Tickets to Machine Gun Kelly's "Tickets to My Downfall Tour" performance at The Big E Arena have sold out.

Tickets, which included general admission to fair, went on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but fair officials announced on Facebook around 11:15 a.m. that all tickets had been sold. 

The show is scheduled to take place September 17 at 7:30 p.m.  "Tickets to My Downfall" is Machine Gun Kelly's fifth studio album.

Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxden and KennyHoopla.

