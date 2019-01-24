SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Believe it or not, tickets and travel options are still available.
Most bus rides down to Atlanta will take you more than a day, some a shade under twenty-four hours.
It's a sixteen-hour drive by car, and roughly a two-hour flight if you go direct, but people are doing it, because who really knows the next time Tom Brady will be in another game for all the marbles.
This is all according to Jay Smith of Sports and Travel Tours in Hatfield.
They specialize in putting together trips to the big game.
This includes reservations at hotels, travel plans, and tickets to the game itself.
The only catch is that a trip for two comes out to about $11,400.
Still, he says his phone was ringing the second the Patriots beat the Chiefs.
"As soon as you decide that you want to go and," Smith tells us. "Decide that the cost is somewhat doable for you, don't wait."
We just checked ticket prices over at Seat Geek and Stub Hub.
There, you can find some nosebleeds for around $2,500 each.
You can also spend about five times that and sit at the fifty-yard line.
If that sounds expensive, compare that to the average price of a ticket from last year's big game a week and a half away, which was nearly $3,700.
This year's average price is down around $500 at $3,100.
Some experts say that's Patriots fatigue.
Also, the travel from Los Angeles to Atlanta is quite a ways.
Will Brady win number six? Will McVay prove to be the kid genius he is?
We'll have to see.
