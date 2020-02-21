(WGGB/WSHM) -- With rising temperatures ahead, many in western Massachusetts are planning to spend time outdoors this weekend.
However, warmer weather will mean ticks are out enjoying it as well.
With unseasonably warm temperatures expected this weekend, outside activities are sure to be popular.
"Temperatures are going to be running in the 40s and 50s, which is above normal for February...probably by about five degrees on Saturday and close to 10 to 15 degrees above normal on Sunday," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Watch out though. People aren't the only ones expected to come out in this warm weather. Ticks are too.
"Don't think that ticks are a summer pest only. When the temperatures get above freezing, especially in the 40s and I think 50s I saw for this weekend, they're going to be active. They're going to be crawling around," said Keith Lacross with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination.
If you're walking in the woods by yourself or with a pet, be aware. Ticks love to camp out, waiting to latch on to passersby.
"They'll come up to here, on the edge of this, and when you're walking by, that's all it takes, is a simple little brush, those legs are out, they're gonna latch on to your pants and shorts and they're gonna just...boop...attach themselves," Lacross added.
Lacross told Western Mass News that ticks love shaded areas, where they hang out at the end of leaves.
"Ticks will quest. They call it 'questing,' They'll go to the end of the leaf or tall quest and they'll have their legs out and they're looking to latch onto somebody who walks by," Lacross said.
Lacross said because of this milder winter season, he is already getting more calls than usual from people finding these ticks.
"We're seeing them earlier and doesn't be surprised if it stays like this, that they're not in full force real soon," Lacross added.
We're told the biggest misconception is that, similar to mosquitoes, they only coming out when springtime hits.
"Don't lump them in with mosquitoes. You're not going to see mosquitoes really, for instance, this time of year...but ticks on the other hand, they're overwintering as adults and they're going to become active this time of year," Lacross explained.
However, if you do happen to come across a tick on you or your pet, Lacross said, "you want to make sure you remove the entire tick, so using tweezers to pull it out cause you don't want to leave the head attached and still engorged on your body."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.