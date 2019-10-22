SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're nearing the end of October which means the weather is only getting colder, but still prime conditions for ticks.
And that means people and pets are still at risk.
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year with the colorful leaves and sunlight around, people love to be outside walking their pets.
And just because temperatures are getting colder, American Pest Solution Entomologist Bob Russell told Western Mass News, this doesn't mean bugs, especially ticks, aren't around.
"When we get to the fall temperatures people start to think that tick population is gone, there just not there anymore and that's just not the case at all," Russell said.
Dr. Eva Rodriguez at the Ludlow Animal Clinic agrees.
She said this is the time of year when pet owners need to be even more cautious about ticks.
"I have seen an increase, you know ticks do not like the hot weather so they like to go dormant. When it becomes cooler out, in the Fall and the wintertime, that's when they like to come out," Dr. Rodriguez said.
Dr. Rodriguez said appointments are up at the clinic with pet owners bringing their animals in for tick checks.
She said ticks like to attach to ears, dark fur and underneath legs.
"We'll find a tick attached to a patient, they're here for a wellness visit, they're here for a problem and I'll be feeling them and I'm like oh there's a tick here," Dr. Rodriguez explained.
Experts say when walking your pet it's important to be cautious of certain areas on the trail, especially where these ticks love to lay."
"Be careful when you're out in the woods, when you're walking along trails, stay to the middle. The edges tend to have more ticks, on the edges, out there looking to pick up on a host," Dr. Rodriguez noted.
Most importantly, make sure you check yourself, your children and your pets for ticks, whenever you come in from outside.
