AGAWAM (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus concerns and quarantine restrictions have many people stepping outside for a breath of fresh air.
However, coronavirus isn't the only danger you should try to avoid.
“Yeah, we walk. Usually, we try to walk about five miles a day. We go out twice. Usually, we do a three mile walk and a two mile walk,” said Tricia Green of Agawam.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept many people inside their homes for long periods of time, but going for a walk in the park, grabbing some fresh air has been a popular escape in recent days.
“It's one thing you can do. You can do it safely, you can go out, get the fresh air, get the exercise, and keep your sanity,” Green added.
Scott Green of Agawam told Western Mass News just this past weekend, he saw more people than he could count out and about.
"We've been here for years and yesterday, we've never seen so many people. Probably in 20 years, literally on a Sunday...everyone's out,” Green added.
When you're walking, always try to avoid walking through piles of leaves or brushing up against trees. They are favorite hangout spots for ticks trying to latch onto you or your pet.
“Right now, they're probably living on animals in the woods, like rodents and deer, but as we walk into those wooded areas, those high grasses of shrubs, are likely to pick them up as they're questing for new hosts and that's when we bring them home, either on us or our animals,” said Natasha Wright with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination.
Wright told Western Mass News everyone should check themselves, their children, and their pets before coming back inside.
"The areas that are constricted, so around the waistline, where your pants are, around your ankles, where your socks are, so any time you're out, you should use something like DEET or a repellent that will prevent them or at least make it less likely that they'll attach to you,” Wright noted.
Despite temperature changes, Wright said even when it's cold out, these little guys go dormant, meaning they simply stop moving, but aren't officially in hibernation,
When it gets warm again, they're on the move.
"They're really just kind of slowing down until it warms up and they're back out,” Wright added.
For those of you who are simply staying on your own property, Wright said, "If you keep your grass cut pretty low, these things need shaded moist areas, so if you're keeping your grass cut, you're not likely to have ticks in that area.”
