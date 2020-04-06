SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Safety changes are in effect today for staff at the Bronx Zoo after a tiger tested positive for coronavirus.

It is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S.

It is, however, raising many questions on possible transmission of the virus between human and animal.

The CDC and the Department of Agriculture confirmed the tiger, Nadia's, test result at the Bronx Zoo. They believe she became infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms.

The USDA also said there are no known cases of the virus in U.S. pets or livestock.

“So far, the CDC and the World Health Organization have only seen animals getting it from their owners. There hasn't been any evidence of animals giving it to other people, so there's no animal-to-human transmission,” said Dr. Karen Follett, veterinarian at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus Nadia, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, has become the first of her kind to test positive for the coronavirus.

Having said that, Follett told Western Mass News that evidence of human-to-animal transmission is rare and still under investigation.

“There's only been, that I could find, four documented cases of animals contracting it from their humans and they were all overseas. Only one of them showed any symptoms. It was a cat and it had mild respiratory and it recovered on its own,” Follett noted.

In fact, the USDA said right now, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence to suggest animals can spread the virus to people or that they can be a source of the infection in the U.S.

Follett said, by no means, should the virus be reason for people to abandon their pets.

“I don't think there's any reason to get rid of your animals at this point. There's no evidence that they're going to give you this virus,” Follett said.

However, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the CDC recommend that out of an abundance of caution, people with coronavirus should limit contact with animals and social distancing should apply to humans and their pets.

“Probably just try to keep them away from people you don't know. You should be distancing anyway, but if you're out for a walk, don't let somebody pet your dog, that kind of thing,” Follett explained.

A zoo spokesperson said the tiger, Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also become ill are all are doing well and expected to recover,