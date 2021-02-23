LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of California as golf legend Tiger Woods is currently in the hospital, being treated for serious injuries from a major car crash Tuesday morning.
Woods is currently at the Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he underwent surgery Tuesday.
His agent said he suffered multiple leg injuries, unable to stand up when emergency crews rescued him.
"We arrived on scene at 7:18 a.m. and discovered the solo-vehicle collision, and the sole occupant was Tiger Woods," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
A devastating car crash Tuesday morning, involved legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Villanueva said the crash was serious.
"Earlier, it was stated that the jaws of life were utilized to extricate the person trapped. It was later determined by our personnel that a halligan tool, which is used for prying and an ax, was also used to pry the person free from the vehicle," Villanueva explained.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Woods was not able to stand under his own power. Our partners at L.A. County Fire were able to extricate him from the vehicle, and they put him onto a backboard," Los Angeles Mida Sheriff’s Station Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez, who first arrived on scene, said Woods was awake and aware of the situation.
"When I arrived on scene, Mr. Woods was seated in the driver's seat; I made contact with him, and I ensured that he was able to speak to me, and at that time, he seemed calm and lucid. I made the determination that it would be safer to wait for the L.A. County Fire to remove him instead of removing him myself. I kept Mr. Woods calm," Gonzalez explained.
While there is still an ongoing investigation of the cause of this crash, officials said they didn't find any evidence of substances in Woods's car and he did not seem impaired.
Unfortunately, Woods has been in this scary situation before, back in November of 2009 when he lost control of his SUV outside of his Florida mansion.
He crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in his neighbors' yard around 2 a.m.
His wife smashed the window with a golf club after confronting Woods about his infidelity. It was the start of a career downfall for Woods.
As for Tuesday, Gonzalez said he's responded to many accidents in this L.A. County area before, and if it weren't for Woods taking simple safety measures ahead of time, it could have been way worse.
“The nature of his vehicle, the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, I would say that it greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life," Gonzalez said.
Woods currently is not married, but he has two children, Sam and Charlie. Many people took to social media to send prayers to the three of them.
The sheriff's department said it could be up to several weeks to get all the information together before they release a detailed report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.