HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday rush at the stores is in full effect with just two days left until Christmas.
"It came very fast," Springfield resident Bill Rollins tells us. "It did come fast."
Bill Rollins is one of many shoppers to make their way to the Holyoke Mall Sunday.
He tells Western Mass News that he was on a mission to buy an Alexa.
"I'm a little nervous about," continued Rollins. "Putting the credit card over the fast Internet these days so I decided to get my wife up early to get some last-minute shopping buys. Hopefully, there's some good deals out there."
Tim Klapproth is the sales manager at Best Buy in Holyoke, and says it's been a busy weekend.
"The traffic flow here has been exponential, especially yesterday," stated Klapproth. "We had some really good traffic in here and it showed. There's still plenty of products on the shelf, but we took a good hit yesterday."
Klapproth says something that's been helping the store this holiday season is giving customers the chance to order online and pick up in store, making it a quicker experience for the customer.
"We have plenty of people to help get the product to the customer right away," continued Klapproth. "It's a nice and easy, 'in and out'."
With just hours left until Christmas, are the stores ready for the eleventh-hour rush?
"The last minute shoppers," says Klapproth. "They're still out there, and that's always a procrastination thing and everyone goes through it."
For all you absolute, last-minute shoppers, the Holyoke Mall opens at 8:00 tomorrow morning and closes at 5 p.m.
