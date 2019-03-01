DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are saying that the clock is ticking for two $100,000 Mass Cash prizes to be claimed.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the first winning ticket was sold at Stop & Shop on Newman Avenue in Seekonk on March 9, 2018. The winning numbers were: 12-16-23-26-28.
The second ticket was sold at Friendly Farms on Cochituate Road in Framingham on March 24, 2018. The winning numbers for that ticket were: 01-03-06-31-35.
Prizes must be claimed within a year of the date of the drawing in which the prize was won.
The prize for the Seekonk ticket must be claimed by Friday, March 8 and the Framingham prize must be claimed by Friday, March 22.
Lottery prizes of $50,000 or more must be claimed at Lottery headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester, Monday through Friday between 8:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Teja noted lottery prizes that expire will become part of the net profit that is returned to state to be distributed to all cities and towns.
