WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For those who have stalled on getting the flu shot, you may find it's tough to schedule an appointment with your doctor to get vaccinated.
There are some places where the vaccine is available and they even have some advice for families trying to protect themselves.
"I came here because i have the onset of a cold and a sore throat," said Holyoke resident Kevin Ross.
For Kevin, a stop to an urgent care facility served a dual purpose.
"While I was here I took advantage of the flu shot," Ross added.
While the staff at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield said they haven't run out of the flu shot yet, they say they can understand why some other practices might.
"I do find a lot of people are getting the flu shot especially because last year was such a bad outbreak. I think people are more aware of the need to get it," said Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina.
Those who work at a place where flu shots are given out might wonder if timing your vaccination with the rest of the family is necessary to protect everyone.
"As far as if you all get it at the same time, I don't know how much that matters as far as if you get it before the flu season starts," Cardellina noted.
"It takes two weeks for the vaccine to become effective and then you're in the flu season this would be the latest that you should get it," she explained.
Whether you're at a pharmacy, urgent care, or a doctor's office, time is running out to get vaccinated.
"If I did not have to come to the urgent care today I would have certainly called my doctor and had it. I've had the flu in the past and it's no fun," said Ross.
