SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Timothy Allen is the principal of Birchland Park Middle school in East Longmeadow who suffered a massive heart attack this summer.

His friends created the #timmystrong campaign to promote heart health, CPR awareness, and the further placement of automatic electronic defibrillators - or AEDs - throughout the community.

In September, they partnered with the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield for a concert to raise money for the cause. With that money, the campaign purchased two AEDs for two different schools in our community.

Through other money #timmystrong has raised, they've bought four more AEDs for Springfield Public Schools. The group met at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday to distribute these machines and Allen told us why this is so important.

"If someone has what happens to me happen to them, it's the best tool you can have other than CPR...It's sorta just been figuring out how can we impact the community, how can we take the money we have, and use it in a way that really makes it safer out there for people like me who might face a heart condition or a heart event," Allen explained.

The Timmy Strong Foundation will host two classes in January and February to teach CPR skills and how to eat heart healthy.