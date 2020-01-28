SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, the popular dating app "Tinder" is launching a new safety feature to their platform called a "panic button."
It will allow users to discreetly call emergency services if they feel they are in danger on a date.
Western Mass News spoke with a local college student and Director of Counseling at AIC, Renee Rosado to get the answers on how they feel this change will help online dating.
"Its ok to have independence but safety should always be on everyone's mind," Rosado noted.
Advice, that Rosado said is important to keep in mind while dating.
She told Western Mass News that's why she is trying to teach her students to spot the signs of an unhealthy relationship before it's too late.
"There are reasonable risks when you meet someone that you've never met before, take precautions. Everyone should. This isn't a male or female thing," Rosado said.
And now, the popular dating app "Tinder" is stepping in to help make dating a little safer.
Tuesday, they launched a new feature called the 'panic button" that allows you to send a flare if things aren't going well on a date.
"And in order to use the safety feature, no only do you need the app Tinder, but also an app called Noon Light," Rosado explained.
The two apps have teamed up to provide a way to quickly contact the proper authorities by pushing a simple button in the tinder app.
But before you click that button Rosado said to make sure you're using the feature with the right intentions.
"Think about who this message is going to and what do you expect them to do when they receive it. How to use it responsibly so you're not just feeling upset with someone," Rosado noted.
In addition to that safety feature, users will also be able to submit details about their plans, documenting the who, what, and were of the date.
"If there is a resource on the app then use it. But there is nothing like having an actual person that cares about you know what you're up to," Rosado said.
And according to graduate student, Rushawna Elliott, she thinks this innovation from "Tinder" is a step in the right direction for online dating.
"I've been doing research and I found out this is the first dating app that's implemented a safety feature to it. So I think it's good they are saying this is our app and these are our people and we want to make sure they feel comfortable partaking of it. Dating should be fun and you should be free. No one should feel like a relationship and feel scared," Elliott explained.
