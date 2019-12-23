SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holiday travel plans are underway as many hit the roads and the skies to reach their destinations.
Those flying should plan ahead and allow enough time to get through security.
The Transportation Security Administration is estimating nearly 42 million passengers will go through security checkpoints across the country.
With nearly a four percent increase in travelers between now and January 5, the TSA is urging people to plan ahead.
The volume is expected to slow down the security process.
Airport security is urging travelers to stay organized and remember to screen personal, electronic devices separately including laptops, tablets, and E-readers.
Also, it's important to keep in mind a TSA agent could ask you to separate other items from carry-on bags as well, such as foods, powders and any materials that could clutter the image on the X-ray machine.
The TSA has released tips to make traveling less stressful during the holiday season.
Firstly, they say to avoid wrapping gifts.
While it's not a rule, it will slow down the line if your bad needs to be inspected and the agent has to unwrap the present.
However, they tell Western Mass News to keep holiday cocktails wrapped.
Anything over 3 ounces needs to be in a checked bag, but according to a TSA press release, anything with 24 to 70 percent alcohol needs to be in the original unopened packaging.
Lastly, you are allowed to bring your holiday decorations as long as they fit in the overhead compartments or underneath the seat.
