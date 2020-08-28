SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cooler weather isn't far away, which means more time spent indoors, however, most scientists agree that indoor spaces are riskier than outdoor spaces when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.
Simply put, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said indoor spaces are riskier, because it's harder to keep people apart, and there's less ventilation.
Western Mass News talked to a local energy company to get answers on steps, large and small, that homeowners can take to keep their indoor air quality as clean as possible.
The dog days of summer are here, which will soon give way to cool, brisk Autumn weather. Joe Robert of Noonan Energy Corporation said technicians are already busy making house calls for people concerned about the air they're breathing inside their own homes.
"The biggest concern with COVID-19 is a lot of people are working out of their houses now, they're spending a lot more time in one concentrated area," Robert explained.
As we start to spend more time indoors, Robert told Western Mass News, there are things you need to do now to make sure your indoor air quality is as good as it can be.
"Some things to address, especially coming into fall and winter, would be a heating system or HVAC tune-up, which would include going through the heating system, replacing air filers if you have forced hot air system, perhaps duct cleaning," he said.
Robert also said to start with the filter in your furnace.
"From there, there are other items, ultra violate, air filtration, electronic air cleaners, things of that nature," he explained.
The price tag can start as little as a few dollars.
"A standard air filter is $3 to $5. Ultraviolet is a duct mounted UV ray, that's somewhere between $3 and $400," he said. "The electronic air filters can be upwards of a $1,000 installed."
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said if you have an HVAC system, use it.
It filters the air as it circulated. Run the fan as much as you can. The air is filtered only when the fan is running. Upgrade those filters and check your users manual, but also open the outside air intake if you have one, and use the HVAC's energy-efficient air-to-air exchanger to increase ventilation.
The CDC said nothing is full proof for preventing the spread of COVID-19, but these steps can help to protect yourself and your family.
The EPA also suggests using a portable air cleaner or purifier.
