WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Working from home whether an adult job or a student's school-work can be stressful for everyone. That's why it's important to have your own space to work and a space for the kids.
"This year we want to change that, so it's not such a cramped space, and I can have somewhere to relax," said Wilbraham's Minnechaug Regional High School senior, Jaime Fisher.
Fisher told Western Mass News she spent the end of her school year doing work from her bedroom.
"I have a desk set up in there, so that's easier than working on the bed," Fisher explained.
But she said that didn't work for her.
"Rather than having the stress of school-work and sleeping in the same area," she said. "We're setting up space somewhere else."
A designated work area, something Parents' Magazine said is so important.
"Now is the time to walk them around your house or your apartment or wherever you live, and ask them where would you like to do your work," said Parents’ Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein.
Edelstein told Western Mass News to look for comfort.
"Are they sitting in a chair that is a size for an adult, and they are six-years-old, and they can barely see over the table. You know there are junior chairs that will lift them a little bit, and make it easier for them to write," she explained. "Now is the time to get them an age-appropriate tablet or laptop so that they can independently get on to Zoom if they can read, and do that kind of thing."
Technology, something Fisher is thinking about as well.
"We're going to use some desks that we have and set up a few monitors, so I have some more screen space to look at a more in the way viewing my school work so I can have the assignment on one screen and where I'm working," Fisher explained.
What if your work requires privacy?
"Maybe they're a therapist maybe they are talking to patients. They are in an important meeting with a client, and they don’t want the kids to interrupt. It’s not a bad idea to put up a stop sign on your door or a sign a do-not-disturb sign that reminds your kids when they are about to barge in. Just a quick little reminder that its off-limits time," Edelstein said.
