EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone, but now shoppers are gearing up for Cyber Monday.
The Black Friday madness may be over, but shoppers can still take advantage of deals, now from the comfort of their own home.
Many online retailers are already offering Cyber Monday specials.
"Cyber Monday has gotten bigger and bigger every year," Stan Prager of Go Geeks tells us. "In fact, in many ways, it has minimized the impact of Black Friday, because Cyber Monday has incredible deals and so many people are comfortable shopping online now so they're more likely to do it."
Stan Prager of Go Geeks, located in East Longmeadow, says there are some important things to watch for as you surf the web.
"Criminals love this time of year," continued Stan. "Criminals love any opportunity when they can take advantage of people. There's a lot of random adds that appear in your Facebook feed and Instagram. Do you know anything about these companies? That's an important thing before you make a purchase."
Experts say, while it may be quick and easy to shop on the go while using your cell phone or tablet, you won't be able to put in any personal information while on a public WiFi source.
Make sure, when you actually go to make a purchase, you're using a secured account.
"Don't actually make a purchase while on public WiFi, because," stated Stan. "You're exposing your personal information, [and] you're exposing your payment information. Very dangerous to do that. Public WiFi is never safe for something like that."
Before you go check out, think about your payment options.
Stan tells Western Mass News PayPal is always your safest option.
"With PayPal," says Stan. "Whoever you are buying from does not see your payment information. It's linked to your credit card or bank account or debit card, but they don't see that. They just see you're paying with PayPal. It's very secure, [and] very safe."
If a site does not take PayPal, Stan says designate one credit card for online shopping so you can easily track your purchases and any problems.
You should also spend time reading store reviews to make sure you're shopping on a legitimate site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.