SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local auto shops are seeing an uptick in business as people rush to get their cars ready for winter weather.
However, is October too early to switch out your tires?
At Springfield Tire and Auto Services on Dwight Street, they have been busy with customers gearing up for winter weather.
“A lot of people came in to get snow tires or to get all season tires to get ready for the winter,” said Marcos Gonzalez, manager at Springfield Tire and Auto Service.
It’s an uptick in business they've desperately needed after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully, when the snow comes, it will pick up the slack in what we lost,” Gonzalez added.
Gonzalez said when it comes to the best time to get those snow and studded tires on, November 1 is what they recommend, but when it comes to the occasional early season snow, we wanted to know if changing tires in October is too soon.
“No, it’s not too early…You can put them on, except for the studded snow. Studded snows is November 1. Our regular snow, you can put them on in the end of October,” Gonzalez explained.
With potential supply and demand issues this year, he said if you're looking to buy, the sooner the better.
“I see a lot of phone call about snow or snow tires. Demand for the snow tires, it’s coming up now. I hope that the business will have supply and demand because of what happened with COVID. A lot of manufactures slow down and make him tires,” Gonzalez noted.
Gonzalez told Western Mass News that often times, people focus on replacing their tires, not realizing a majority of issues happen under the hood.
“Make sure you have antifreeze, making sure you have coolant, oil and all the other stuff…With winter being so cold, make sure your battery is up to charge. Cold weather can damage the battery,” Gonzalez said.
