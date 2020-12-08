SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- TJO Animal Control and Adoption Center is asking for the community's help to connect pets to their owners.
The Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Orenstein said they currently have about 20 cats and 11 dogs, who they are looking to reconnect with their owners.
Orenstein said there are many reasons behind this.
“We have a few that we suspect the people who found the animals might be, also the owners or know more about the owners than they are leading on,” Ornstein explained.
In this scenario, the center said there is no judgment. They just ask the public to be honest about the condition of their pets so they can properly take care of them and eventually place them in the right home.
“It gives us a better opportunity to help that animal in the long run,” Ornstein added.
If you have a dog who frequently takes off or a cat you are used to not seeing for days at a time, there is a possibility they are at the center.
“If you think they are missing, there is a good chance they can be here,” Ornstein said. “If you live in Springfield, Holyoke, or Chicopee.”
Under state law, TJO holds animals for seven days before putting them up for adoption.
If you’re looking for your missing pet, there are some images here.
