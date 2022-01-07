SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the first snowstorm of 2022 in the books, one local animal expert is sharing safety advice for pet owners as the colder weather settles in.
“It's our first snowstorm and it's beautiful and people want to be out, but we do have to be mindful of our pets,” said Lori Swanson, shelter supervisor at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Western Mass News stopped by TJO to find out how to keep pets safe on cold winter weather days. Swanson said the number one concern is to be aware of animals walking on treated roads and sidewalks.
“We do have to watch for rock salt and chemicals that are sprayed on sidewalks, so if you are walking your dogs outside, when you bring them in, make sure you dry them off…You know, there are some dogs that really find it very even painful, so it is important to make sure when they come in they wipe it off,” Swanson noted.
Swanson recommended using a damp towel to wipe off rock salt and sand mixtures from animals paws. Residents should also be more alert of stray cats seeking shelter in places like cars during the colder months.
“Engines stay warm, so sometimes, cats will go under there to stay warm, so before you get in your car, honk on the horn or bang on your hood...Make sure if there's an animal in there, you know, that's seeking some shelter and make sure that we alert them,” Swanson explained.
TJO has seen an increase in concerned calls about stray pet sightings as colder weather moves in across western Massachusetts.
“We appreciate when our neighbors are looking out for those four-legged animals that are out there and may be suffering,” Swanson added.
Swanson wanted to also remind pet owners to make sure animals don't stay outside in cold temperatures for too long as it could lead to possible sickness.
