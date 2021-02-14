SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM0 -- A little dog is about to make a big journey.
After her owner recently passed away, a family member stepped up to fill the hole in Lucy's heart.
“This little dog came in, and her world was turned upside down,” Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center Shelter Supervisor Lori Swanson said.
Lucy is a four-year-old dog who faced a big loss.
Swanson said Lucy has a bit of history at the shelter. She was adopted from TJO in 2018 after her previous owner moved out of state.
“When she came to us, she was a special little dog because she was very fearful. So she was adopted in 2018. She immediately hit it off with her owner, who recently passed away
Lucy found herself back at TJO, where the shelter was trying to figure what was next for her.
“We got a call from a family member of Lucy’s person and Lucy’s owner. Her godson is actually on his way right now from California,” Swanson said.
Her godson, Kevin, couldn’t bear the thought of his Aunt Kathy’s furry friend without a forever home so, he decided to adopt Lucy and take her on a cross-country trip back home to California.
“I think this is a story that’s really going to have a great outcome for this little dog who’s had a couple of bumps in the road. She's a sweet dog. She’s got some challenges, but really a remarkable story for a special little dog,” Swanson explained.
TJO is excited for Lucy and her new family. They even packed Lucy up with a road trip care package so, they have everything she needs to feel safe on her long journey to her new home.
