SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not something you see everyday. A goat was found wandering the streets of Springfield and a runaway pig in the city of Chicopee.
The two are now in a local animal shelter.
On the crazy scale 1 to 10, the last few days would be about a 15 at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.
“We are now housing a number of farm animals including a rooster, a hen, a goat, and a pig," said animal control supervisor Hannah Orenstein
Wait, what?
“We're now farmers as well," Orenstein quipped.
Well, not really, but Orenstein said that’s pretty much their current situation.
“Tom, the goat," Orenstein said of the name for the goat, just like TB12.
Tom really likes munching on hay, as well as grass and flowers, which he was caught eating while wandering around Springfield.
“Just walking down Sumner Avenue, as goats do," Orenstein explained.
However, you can’t have a farm without a pig. Meet Gladys. She’s a big one that could keep getting bigger.
“She weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has the potential to reach about 750 pounds. This is a massive pig," Orenstein said.
Gladys was found on America Street in Chicopee on Wednesday.
Orenstein told Western Mass News that Gladys’ owner had the best intentions. Only, Orenstein explained “but this person quickly realized she cannot house a 150 pound pig in her apartment, so, yeah, so the pig is now here.”
[Reporter: you say inside?!]
“Yes, inside her apartment," Orenstein noted.
The moral of the story?
“Don't bring farm animals into city limits. You are not allowed to have them and ultimately, it will catch up with you," Orenstein said.
Both Gladys and Tom are owner-less right now. TJO would like to see that change. Do you want to be mom and dad to them? CLICK HERE for contact information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.