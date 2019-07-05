SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This time of year, the sound of fireworks is pretty common, but over the last few days, it's been amplified.
While humans may enjoy them, most animals do not, which is keeping animal control officers busy.
The past 48 hours have been a nightmare for pets.
“Fireworks are terrifying for dogs. They're loud, changes in light can be distressing, and dogs have better senses of hearing and smell than we do," said Hannah Orenstein with Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
That is why the recovery of a handful of runaways came as no surprise to Orenstein, an animal control supervisor with TJO.
“We did get three or four that came in on the Fourth. We think that's a direct result of the Fourth of July,” Orenstein added.
Some have already been identified by their owners, but not one Chihuahua. She’s still looking to return home.
Orenstein said to do the following, especially if you have a dog that’s skiddish.
“Lock them in a bathroom, a basement, a crate, wherever they're most comfortable and secure if you have a fearful dog. There's no harm in doing that," Orenstein explained.
Also, make sure this stuff is up to date.
“The fastest way to get your animal back home is with a microchip or ID tag. If you have a picture of your dog, that really helps in identifying them faster," Orenstein said.
However, just because the Fourth of July is over, that doesn't mean fireworks are as well. This danger kind of stretches right into the weekend.
“Doing backyard fireworks, backyard barbecues, so we are expecting to see a number of stray dogs come in over the weekend as well. The biggest thing: leave 'em at home. They don't need to go to fireworks with you," Orenstein added.
Furry pets weren’t the only runaways, TJO also picked up a Russian tortoise too and though it didn’t scoot away because of fireworks, it wants to find its family.
“These guys move surprisingly fast. They’re stubborn and pushy. If they want out of their enclosure, they will dig right under it," Orenstein said.
If your pet ran away because of the holiday events, you can contact TJO to see if he or she is there at (413) 781-1484.
