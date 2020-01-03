SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, currently, has a very low number of animals in the shelter, which is good news for the many pets who have been waiting for their forever homes.
According to the ASPCA, many Americans gift pets for special occasions like the holidays and if you're on the receiving end, TJO shelter supervisor Lori Swanson has some advice to make sure your home stays a forever one for your new furry friend.
"This is the time of year when our numbers go down a little bit. There are some people that...give pets as gifts," Swanson explained.
Swanson told Western Mass News that their staff in Springfield works diligently to ensure any pets that buyers get are a good match for the family they're gifting to.
"I think the biggest thing about bringing a new pet in is we do it slowly," Swanson noted, especially after receiving one as a holiday gift.
A survey done by the ASPCA showed that out of 96 percent of people who received pets as gifts, 86 percent of those pets are still in the home, while the others are returned.
"[Reporter: How long does it realy take for these pets to become trained to get used to the family?] It's a good question. It really varies from animal to animal," Swanson added.
That is why Swanson is urging new pet owners to know that training takes time.
"If we're talking about a nervous dog...this might take weeks. For some dogs, it happens instantaneously," Swanson noted.
Also, recognize that the training process is one that could be frustrating, but is also quality time with your new pet.
"Training is also something that improves that bond and helps animals feel more confident," Swanson said.
If your animal isn't bonding well with another house pet, call your local shelter for advice
"We teach people how to integrate both dogs and cats into their family," Swanson explained.
TJO told us they will accept animals back in their care who aren't good fits for their family, but they advise new pet owners to be patient in their animals training.
