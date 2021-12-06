SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A surge in abandoned cats has the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center looking for people to adopt them.
“We have seen an increase in the number of cats that are coming in and we’ve seen an increase in the number of calls for surrenders that are coming in,” said Hannah Orenstein, animal control supervisor for TJO.
The facility is currently is caring for 50 cats, along with 32 dogs – many after being abandoned or surrendered. Orenstein told Western Mass News that the high volume of surrender calls has increased during the pandemic.
“These are animals again that their owners are no longer able to provide for them either because of finances or vet care and those are animals that ideally we would like to find a home for in time for Christmas,” Orenstein noted.
Orenstein told us the number of cats at their center is down from 72 last week. They were happy to find a new home for one of the cats that was recently rescued from the top of MGM parking garage. She encouraged other residents to think about adopting too.
“These are animals that, through no fault of their own, have wound up homeless and they are looking for a new place to call their own,” Orenstein explained.
Those looking for a new pet this holiday season can schedule an appointment at the adoption center any day of the week.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have open lobby hours yet because of COVID, but we are asking folks to go on our website, to tjoconnoradoptioncenter.com, take a look at all the animals we have. We have dogs, cats, guinea pigs, few other things here and there,” Orenstein noted.
For those unable to adopt animals, there are other ways to help too.
“There are so many ways you can support your local shelters. My first recommendation would be for folk, who already have animals, make sure you have that care in place. We found, during CODVID, that’s one of the hardest things for folks to access for their pets,” Orenstein said.
