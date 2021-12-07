SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center is seeking information after a dog was allegedly thrown from a car.
According to TJO officials, on Sunday an Animal Control Officer responded to a call about a female chihuahua being thrown out of a large, green sedan on Gillette Avenue in Springfield.
The alleged incident is believed to have happened between 4 and 5 p.m.
Officials add the dog was wearing a gray sweater when she was picked up.
TJO is asking anyone in the area with security cameras to check and see if they may have any video capturing what happened to the dog.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 413-781-1484 extension 1 to speak with an Animal Control officer.
