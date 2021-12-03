MGM Toys breakout 120321

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our Toys for Tots campaign is well underway and there's still a great demand for toys for local children in need.

Today, Western Mass News will be live 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at MGM Springfield.

Bring the family to donate your toys, grab some goodies, maybe put on ice skates, and definitely say hello to your friends from Western Mass News.

We look forward to seeing you and thank your for your support!

