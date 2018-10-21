SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 'Rays of Hope' Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer in Springfield. It's an event that has raised millions of dollars over the years to help those battling and affected by breast cancer, as well as for breast cancer research, awareness and state of the art equipment.
Thousands of people have taken part and today a milestone is reached.
For 25 years Rays of Hope has brought together family, friends, neighbors...the community as a whole. In all, organizers say 24,000 walkers have taken the steps to show their support and more than $14 million raised.
The walk today will once again step off from Temple Beth El on Dickinson St. in Springfield and head into Forest Park.
Check-in began at 7:30 a.m., the run started at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will step off at 10:30 a.m.
People have come from all over western Mass. and beyond to join the Rays of Hope event.
For more information about the Rays of Hope which is supported by the Baystate Health Foundation, Click Here!
