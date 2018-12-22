TOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials responded to the scene of a fully engulfed house fire at 120 Brook Lane Saturday night.
According to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Russel, no one was home when the fire occurred, however.
Details remain limited at this time, but Tolland Fire Chief Eric Munson III tells us that the fire was reported by a next door, who is a volunteer firefighter in North Carolina.
This was before 9:30 p.m.
The office of the State Fire Marshal is also investigating the incident, and, in a statement sent to Western Mass News, says that their focus is on a newly installed propane gas fireplace.
This story is developing, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
